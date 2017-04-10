SOUTH WHITLEY MEMORY VIGIL: Sunday evening gathering remembers Marcus Wolfe
With approximately 50 people in attendance, South Whitley's Town Park gazebo was the site of a candle light vigil for Marcus Wolfe Sunday evening. Wolfe had been missing for nine months and his body and missing vehicle was found in Larwill Lake by Texas Equusearch, a private not-for-profit search and recovery company located in Galveston, Texas, according to his family. Whitley County's prosecutor D.J. Sigler released official information on the recovery, but did not state the confirmed identity of the body until more tests are performed. The investigation is continuing and more information will be released officially at some point in the future. Meanwhile, the prosecutor did confirm Monday afternoon the body had been released to Larry & Tammy Wolfe, parents of the the 19 year old who had been missing since late July.
Category: