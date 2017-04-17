SPILLED MILK: Tanker rolls on side, spilling load and clogging U.S. 33
Monday, April 17, 2017
CHURUBUSCO, Ind.
A semi-tanker containing milk went off U.S. 33 near CR 750 N about 6 p.m. Monday, rolled on its side and spilled milk into a ditch.
U.S. 33 was clogged with traffic and motorists were being diverted from the scene.
It was expected to take at least two heavy-duty wreckers to remove the tanker and re-open U.S. 33.
Whitley County Emergency Management was notified of the spill.
Avoid the area.
