SPILLED MILK: Tanker rolls on side, spilling load and clogging U.S. 33

A semi-tanker containing milk went off U.S. 33 near CR 750 N about 6 p.m. Monday, rolled on its side and spilled milk into a ditch.

U.S. 33 was clogged with traffic and motorists were being diverted from the scene.

It was expected to take at least two heavy-duty wreckers to remove the tanker and re-open U.S. 33.

Whitley County Emergency Management was notified of the spill.

Avoid the area.