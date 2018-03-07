STATE OF CITY: Daniel plans to pave way for expanding City

“Columbia City must be a place that people want to live,” said Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel during his State of the City address Friday afternoon.

The event took place at Peabody Public Library, and saw multiple community leaders in attendance, and even more community residents listening online through Facebook Live as the Mayor laid out the successes of the past year and the goals for the future.

“The state of our city is expanding because of residents, businesses, community leaders and developers who believe, who trust and who invest in the future of Columbia City,” Mayor Daniel said.

He added,“I think it is most appropriate to lay out the past successes and future plans by focusing on what I consider to be the City’s five big goals. They include reaching a population of 10,000 by 2020, continuing to be ranked in the Top 25 safest communities in Indiana, improving and investing in quality of life amenities, retaining and attracting talent and maintaining a strong and stable community.”

Population growth

Key to making the city’s expansion successful is continued population growth.

“Keep in mind that more residents equal more business growth, additional housing choices and more spreading out of utility costs and taxes,” said the mayor.

He told the assembled community members that residents have been trickling into the city from nearby locations such as Warsaw and Albion, and some from as far away Massachusets, Washington and Puerto Rico, where approximately 45 families recently moved to the area to fill full-time positions as Zimmer Biomet in Warsaw.

As the population continues to expand, so does the need for more housing.

Mayor Daniel noted that in the past year Quail Ridge apartments have filled to capacity, with plans to enter phase II and possibly expand further; the Historic Blue Bell Lofts opened, providing 52 apartments for seniors; and houses continue to be built in Cambridge Crossing, Brennan’s Addition, Deer Chase, Lincoln Estates, Eagle Glen and Oakdale Ridge subdivisions.

Just last week, city officials were made aware that a 25 - unit apartment complex and business space designed last year in a partnership between the city Redevelopment Commission and Biggs Development received federal tax credit approval, and will move forward with construction this year.