STATE FINALS BOUND: CCHS girl wrestler grabs regional title

When Indiana’s high school girl wrestlers take to the mats at Hamilton Heights High school this Friday evening for the inaugural Indiana High School Girls State Finals tournament, Columbia City will be represented by North Regional champion Mallory Engle.

Engle won the regional title Friday evening in competition at Rochester High School.

In the first round, Engle matched up against Olivia Dokter of Manchester.

Engle admitted to a few nerves in the first round, but still took an 11-2 win to advance to the semifinals of the 113 pound weight class.

In the semifinals, Engle downed Jade Zorn of Jay County by pinfall at the 4:56 mark to move on to the finals.

In the championship match, Engle took on Mun- cie Central’s Justyce Walker. Engle scored a first-period pin over Walker to take the regional title.

Complete details about this and other local sports are in Monday's Post & Mail, available at newsstands and convenience stores throughout Whitley County and on the web via the complete online e-edition.