STORMY WEATHER: Risk high for storms Friday, followed by monsoon-like weekend

The majority of Indiana is at risk for severe weather Friday – followed by a very wet weekend with up to 2 inches of rainfall possible in Whitley County.

The National Weather Service indicates that most of the state is at a slight risk for severe weather, while southwest, southeast and northwest portions of the state are at a marginal risk.

Potential hazards include severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, hail and a possible isolated tornado.

The National Weather Service classifies a slight risk storm system as organized storms which are not widespread in coverage but have varying levels of intensity. A slight risk is the fourth lowest risk classification in the National Weather Service's 5-point risk scale. The southwest, southeast, and northwest portions of the state are at a marginal risk for severe weather​, which is the lowest risk classification.

Hoosiers are encouraged to have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts for their area, whether it be a smart phone, weather radio or the local news station. If participating in any afternoon or evening activities, plan ahead and allow plenty of time to get to the destination. If weather conditions become severe in the area, consider postponing or canceling outdoor activities.

For more information on how to prepare for severe weather, visit GetPrepared.in.gov or follow the Indiana Department of Homeland Security on Twitter: @IDHS or Facebook: IndianaDHS.