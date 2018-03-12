Stringer needed: Post & Mail seeking assistance for sports dept.

The sports department at The Post & Mail is currently looking for a stringer reporter for the spring sports season.

The stringer writer will need to be able to travel to the athletic events of the three Whitley County high schools, write stories and interview players and coaches.

Applicants need to have had experience writing news stories and/or sports stories. Those interested should send resumes and two to three writing samples to editor@thepostandmail.com and sports@thepostandmail.com.