TAKING FLIGHT: CCHS Eagle wins county high jump title

SOUTH WHITLEY — Track teams from all three county high schools Wednesday converged on Whitko High School for the Whitley County track meet.

Columbia City won the girls meet, with Churubusco second and Whitko third.

In the boys meet, Churubusco was first with Columbia City second and the host Wildcats third.

