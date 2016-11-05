THINGS TO DO: Quilt show, holiday bazaar at 4-H Center; DAR conducts impressive public ceremony; pork tenderloin meal on tap
THINGS TO DO LOCALLY:
Saturday, Nov. 5 2106
•Holiday bazaar and quilt
show - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Whitley County Extension Homemakers is hosting its annual holiday bazaar and quilt show Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Whitley County’s 4-H Center, 680 W. Sqauwbuck Rd., Columbia City.
There will be 52 booths for attendees to visit.
•Daughters of the American
Revolution ceremony
- 2 p.m.
Colonel de la Balme DAR Chapter will hold a ceremony commemorating the 236th Anniversary of the American Revolutionary War event which took place in Whitley County on or about November 1780.
The program begins at 2 p.m. and will take place at the Memorial Site on De La Balme Road in Union Township, Whitley County. The public is welcome to attend.
•Fresh pork tenderloin
supper - 4 to 7 p.m.
Laud Christian Church, 2085 E. Taylor St., Columbia City, is hosting a fresh pork tenderloin supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
The costs is $9 for adults, $4 for children age 6 to 12 and children 5 and under eat for free.
