THINGS TO DO: Quilt show, holiday bazaar at 4-H Center; DAR conducts impressive public ceremony; pork tenderloin meal on tap

THINGS TO DO LOCALLY:

Saturday, Nov. 5 2106

•Holiday bazaar and quilt

show - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Whitley County Extension Homemakers is hosting its annual holiday bazaar and quilt show Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Whitley County’s 4-H Center, 680 W. Sqauwbuck Rd., Columbia City.

There will be 52 booths for attendees to visit.

•Daughters of the American

Revolution ceremony

- 2 p.m.

Colonel de la Balme DAR Chapter will hold a ceremony commemorating the 236th Anniversary of the American Revolutionary War event which took place in Whitley County on or about November 1780.

The program begins at 2 p.m. and will take place at the Memorial Site on De La Balme Road in Union Township, Whitley County. The public is welcome to attend.

•Fresh pork tenderloin

supper - 4 to 7 p.m.

Laud Christian Church, 2085 E. Taylor St., Columbia City, is hosting a fresh pork tenderloin supper from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.

The costs is $9 for adults, $4 for children age 6 to 12 and children 5 and under eat for free.