TORCH ENTERS COLUMBIA CITY: Bicenntennial travelcade crosses city limits at 4:44 p.m.

The Indiana Bicentennial Torch Relay entered Columbia City city limits at 4:44 p.m. Thursday. Seventy degree temperature and no rain until mid-evening will make the festivities at Morsches Park an historic occasion for young and old.

Here is the schedule of events at Morsches Park:

4 p.m. - Morsches Park Vendors Open (Vendors include Jill Daniel Catering, the DAR, the Bicentennial Experience Mobile Unit. The Whitley County Historical Museum, 108 W. Jefferson St., will be providing tours as well.)

4:30 p.m. - Bicentennial Torch will cross into the county at the Noble and Whitley County line, traveling south on at Ind. 9.

The torch will then head south towards the Whitley County Courthouse.

The torchbearers will turn east onto East Van Buren Street (Ind. 205) ,then take the torch into Morsches Park.

5:15 p.m. - Torch arrives in Morsches Park.

5:45 p.m. - 4th grade combined choirs will sing as part of the opening ceremony.

5:55 p.m. Performance by the Chain O’ Lakes Chorus.

6:15 p.m. Opening Ceremony adjacent to the Bicentennial Mobile Unit.

During the opening ceremony, there will be a prayer by the Whitley County Ministerial Association, as well as an introduction of state officials and Mayor Ryan Daniel and Whitley County Commissioner Don Amber. There will be an introduction of re-enactors portraying President Abraham Lincoln, President Theodore Roosevelt and Vice President Thomas R. Marshall.

At that time, the Columbia City High School Band will perform the National Anthem and the 4th grade combined choirs will sing the Indiana State Song “On the Banks of the Wabash, Far Away” and “Back Home Again in Indiana.”

The formal ceremonies will conclude with a gun salute by the 30th Indiana Volunteer Infantry and the 5th Indiana Light Artillery.

8 p.m. - Event concludes.