TOURNEY TIME: CCHS Lady Eagles head to Bankers Classic

MIDDLEBURY — Columbia City’s Lady Eagle basketball team wraps up its Christmas vacation week by traveling to Northridge for the annual two-day, eight-team Bankers Classic tournament on Friday.

The Lady Eagles begin pool play in Pool B. Teams in pool B include the Lady Eagles, who sport a 3-10 record, South Bend John Adams at 2-12, and pool favorites NorthWood at 10-3 and Lake Central with a 9-4 record.

Columbia City begins play on Friday at 11:30 a.m. when they will face the NorthWood Lady Panthers in a game to be played in the Northridge fieldhouse.

In a battle of Lady Eagles, Columbia City will then square off against South Bend Adams in the main gym at 3:30 p.m.

On Saturday the Eagles face Lake Central’s Lady Indians in the auxiliary gym at 11:30 a.m.

Playing in Pool A at the Bankers Classic is host Northridge, who comes into the tournament with an 11-3 record, Portage who sports a 5-7 slate, Northeast Eight Conference member East Noble at 3-10 and Gary Andrean with a 2-8 record.

Saturday’s second session includes games matching the first through fourth place teams in each pool with their counterparts in the other pool to determine the final placings.

The seventh-place game will take place at 2:30 p.m. in the auxiliary gym, with the fifth-place game will take place in the main gym, also at 2:30 p.m. Awards and the All-Tournament team will be announced at 4 p.m. in the main gym. The third place and championship contests will take place at 4:30 p.m.