Little ghosts and goblins will be trick-or-treating Saturday in Churubusco from 4 to 7 p.m.

and in Columbia City from 6 to 8 p.m.

South Whitley’s trick-or-treating will be Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Drivers: Slow down and be alert!

Make sure this is a fun – and safe – Halloween season!