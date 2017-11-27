TWIN TOURNEYS: Columbia City grapplers wrestle in two tournaments

Columbia City’s wrestling team split its forces over the weekend to take advantage of the opportunity to provide valuable experience for a young Eagle team.

The majority of the varsity team traveled to Lafayette to participate in Lafayette Harrison’s two-day “War on the Wabash” tournament, while the remainder of the team traveled to Wawasee for the Wawasee Super Duals.

At Lafayette the Eagles wrestled ten matches over the two days, finishing with a 4-6 record. At Wawasee, a limited Eagle squad was sixth.

