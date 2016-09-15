UNDEFEATED: 1966 CCHS grid reunion set for Oct. 7

COLUMBIA CITY – The storied 1966 Columbia City High School football team – the last undefeated grid squad in CC history – will reunite Friday evening, Oct. 7 before, during and after the Columbia City-Leo game at CCHS Max Gandy Athletic Field.

The 50th reunion is being organized by team members Chuck Thomson and Tim Cook. They are inviting all to attend and partake in the memories of the perfect 9-0 season.

As scheduled, team members, classmates and the community at large are invited to a “meet and greet” event starting at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 7 in the CCHS cafeteria.

After the meet-and-greet session, all will be seated for the 7 p.m. kickoff between the Eagles and Lions.

Those attending from the 1966 team (coaches, players, managers and cheerleaders) will be recognized at halftime of the contest.

There will be a post-game social time at the Columbia City Elks Lodge, 109 S. Main St., in Downtown Columbia City.