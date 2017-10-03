UNITED WAY LEADERSHIP: Whitley County campaign now underway to fund our non-profit agencies

From left are this year’s chairpersons for the annual United Way of Whitley County funding campaign: Vice-Chair Jo Robertson and Co-Chairs Pete Allen and Katie DeWitt.

The campaign kicked off with the Day of Caring, which took place Sept. 26 and dollars raised will go towards grants to support the community non-profit agencies.

Also serving on the United Way Campaign team are Jody Baber, Tiffany Careins, Dana Day, Shawn Ellis, Mary Hartman, Karen Hedrick, June Keiser, Deanna Kissinger, Deb Lee, Shelby Longenbaugh, Laura McDermott, Jason Meyer, Mike Ott, Austin Pappenbrock, Michele Porter, Samara Qureshi, Jon Shew II, Lori Shipman, David Smith, Cara Starkey, Dane Starkey, Jeff Walker and Leslie von Seggern.