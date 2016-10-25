U.S. 30 INPUT: Public invited to series of four meetings about highway’s status

The Whitley County U.S. 30 Planning Committee is coordinating public input sessions for November and December.

Four sessions, to be held in different areas of Whitley County along the U.S. 30 Corridor, will inform the public on the current issues with U.S. Highway 30 and the potential ideas for elevating this highway to Interstate status.

The public is encouraged to attend to gather information and ask questions.

Meetings are scheduled as follows:

•Tuesday, Nov. 1, 6 p.m. New Hope Wesleyan Church, 971 N 400 W;

•Thursday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m. Whitley County Government Center, 220 W. Van Buren St., Columbia City;

•Tuesday, Nov. 29, 6 p.m. Coesse Elementary School, 2250 S 500 E;

•Thursday, Dec. 1, 6 p.m. Columbia City High School, 600 N Whitley St., Columbia City.

While no finalized plans have been established by the local planning committee or the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT), consideration for elevation to interstate status has been considered for multiple years.