One lane of traffic was re-opening at 4 p.m. today through Churubusco. The other lane was expected to re-open prior to 5 p.m. rush hour.

Fire units were at a working house fire at 602 N. Main Street in Churubusco at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, resulting in U.S. 33 being closed to traffic. The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes, but motorists were urged to avoid U.S. 33 through Churubusco .