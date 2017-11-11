VETERANS DAY SALUTED: Veterans and a variety of local activities are featured in the Weekend Edition of your Post & Mail

Featured in the Weekend Edition of your Post & Mail:

•Details about the 8 a.m. Saturday start of the 9th Annual Veterans Marathon in Downtown Columbia City;

•Information about the 11 a.m. Saturday Dedication of the Whitley County Vietnam Veterans War Memorial on the Courthouse Square.

•Veteran Salutes by Post & Mail readers and students from Whitley County schools.

Get your copy at newsstands and retail outlets throughout Whitley County!