VETERANS MARATHON: 8th Annual event takes to Columbia City area roadways Saturday morning

Sunny, crisp, cool weather – ideal for runners – will greet an estimated 600 participants Saturday morning for the annual Veterans Marathon in and around Columbia City.

Runners were arriving in the community today, “carbing up” at local eateries and getting a good night’s rest at local hotels prior to the big marathon, half-marathon and 5K races, which will start shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday in Downtown Columbia City.

