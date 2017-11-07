VETERANS MARATHON, NEW MEMORIAL DEDICATION: Big Saturday will honor our Veterans

Two major events will bring large crowds to Downtown Columbia City this Saturday, Veterans Day.

Veterans Marathon

Saturday, Nov. 11 is the 9th annual running of the Veterans Marathon, beginning and finishing at the Courthouse Square in Downtown Columbia City.

Start time for the marathon and half-marathon will be 8 a.m. with the ending time at approximately noon for the half-marathon and 2 p.m. for the full.

The race for those in the 5K will take place at 8:15 a.m.

Registration for the race is available online by visiting 3riversrunning.com/races-and-events/veterans-marathon/.

Online registration will be open until noon on Thursday, Nov. 8.

Whitley County Vietnam War Veterans Memorial dedication 11 a.m.

As the Veterans Marathon is being conducted, there will be a special dedication ceremony for the Whitley County Vietnam War Veterans Memorial on the northwest corner of the Whitley County Courthouse Square. The ceremony will be from 11 a.m. until 11:40 a.m.

A large contingent of Veterans, Veterans’ organizations and dignitaries will be on hand for the ceremony. The newest memorial to grace the Courthouse Square is the fruition of extensive community planning and fund-raising.

Lunch will follow the ceremony at VFW Post 5582, located on East Chicago Street.

Salute to Veterans, Sunday, Nov. 12

On Sunday, Nov. 12, there will be the annual Whitley County Salute to Veterans sponsored by Columbia City’s Peabody Public Library.

The event this year will take place at 3 p.m. at Whitko High School, 1 Big Blue Ave.

This year’s theme is “When We Wore the Uniform.”

The public is invited to join in honoring and recognizing our local service men and women. There will be several guest speakers, musical guests, awards and refreshments.

Speakers Sunday will be South Whitley Town Council President Randy Cokl, State Representative Chris Judy and Deb Lowrance of the Peabody Public Library.

Musical presenters will be Jaima Grabner, Kim Lobsinger, Dylan Line and the Chain O’ Lakes Chorus.

For more information call Peabody Public Library at 260-544-5541 or download the event brochure and/or the volunteer committee form by visiting our website www.ppl.lib.in.us.