VFW AWARDS: Columbia City VFW issues scholarships

Joe Pittenger, commander of VFW Post #5582 in Columbia City, and Janice Brown, Auxiliary representing Post #5582, presented Peter Koller (age 12), a seventh grader at Lakeland Christian Academy, and Timothy Koller (age 16), a junior at Eagle Tech Academy, with scholarship checks. Peter was the winner of the Patriot’s Pen Scholarship and received a $300 check while Timothy was the local and district winner of the Voice of Democracy Scholarship and received an $800 check. From left, Joe Pittenger, Peter Koller, Timothy Koller and Janice Brown. These scholarship programs are open to any student seventh through 12th grade and must be completed by the end of October each year. To learn more about these scholarships, call the Post at 244-4813.