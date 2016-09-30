VIDEO: Who Is Headlining The Super Bowl Halftime Show?

It's been confirmed! Grammy-Award winning singer Lady Gaga will headline the halftime show at the 2017 Super Bowl, the NFL announced Thursday. And gaga confirmed it on twitter saying, "The rumors are true. This year the SUPER BOWL goes GAGA!" The Super Bowl is scheduled to be held in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5. This will be the second appearance for Lady Gaga on the Super Bowl stage, as she opened last February's game singing the national anthem. Last year's half time show featured Beyonce, Coldplay and Bruno Mars. Other previous performers were Michael Jackson, Madonna and The Black Eyed Peas.