VOTING CONTINUES UNTIL 6 P.M.: Many local precincts report heavy voting before noon

Richland Township’s voting location had seen over 50% of its registered voters already today as of noon. Columbia Precincts 1 and 3 had 271 voters before noon. Columbia 4 and 8 saw 200 voters before noon. Columbia Township 2 and 7 and Union/Columbia City had seen almost 50% of their voters.

Each precinct is festooned with candidate placards to remind voters of their choices.