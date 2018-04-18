Watershed: Foundation recognizes community project

Pictured above: Lyn Crighton and Dr. Terry Frederick, both with The Watershed Foundation accepted the Project of the Year Award on behalf of the Webster Lake Conservation Association.

The Webster Lake Conservation Association (WLCA) is the recent recipient of the 2017 Indiana Lakes Management Society’s (ILMS) Project of the Year Award, which is one of the highest honors in the state bestowed to lake and conservation associations.

WLCA was nominated by their partner The Watershed Foundation (TWF) for its extensive work on Kline Island.