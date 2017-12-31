WEATHER ALERT: Wind Chill Advisory Sunday evening through Tuesday noon
FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:
WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EST SUNDAY TO NOON EST TUESDAY
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. The cold wind chills
will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed
skin. Expect wind chills to range from 0 to 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana -- including Whitley County -- southwest Michigan and
northwest Ohio.
* WHEN...From 10 PM EST this evening to noon Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills will cause frostbite
in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will
combine to create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can
occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and
gloves.
Category: