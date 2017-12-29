WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Friday afternoon through Saturday morning
The National Weather Service at North Webster has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EST
THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY for all of Whitley County and most of Northeast Indiana.
* WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions,
including during the evening commute. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches are expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana including Whitley County, southwest Michigan and
northwest Ohio.
* WHEN...From 2 PM EST Friday afternoon to 4 AM EST Saturday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at
times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
