WE'RE IN A FOG AGAIN: Dense fog advisory through mid-morning Thursday

For the second straight morning, Whitley County residents are waking up Thursday to foggy travel conditions.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THURSDAY...

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NORTHERN INDIANA HAS ISSUED A

DENSE FOG ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THURSDAY.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER...

* AREAS OF DENSE FOG ARE EXPECTED FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH

EARLY THURSDAY MORNING WITH VISIBILITIES REDUCED TO LESS THAN

ONE QUARTER OF A MILE AT TIMES. VISIBILITIES ARE EXPECTED TO

IMPROVE SHORTLY AFTER DAYBREAK THURSDAY.

* SOME IMPROVEMENT IN VISIBILITIES IS POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT ALONG

AND JUST NORTH OF THE ROUTE 30 CORRIDOR.

IMPACTS...

* AREAS OF DENSE FOG WILL RESULT IN REDUCED VISIBILITIES AND

HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS TONIGHT INTO EARLY THURSDAY

MORNING.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE

REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN...

USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU.