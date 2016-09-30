WEST NILE VIRUS: Confirmation in Whitley Co. spurs warnings

Local health officials are advising residents to be vigilant in warding off mosquitoes after confirmation of the West Nile virus strain in Whitley County by state officials.

Scott Wagner, of the Whitley County Health Department, informed The Post & Mail that he was notified Thursday by the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) that Columbia City has had positive results with mosquitoes that have West Nile virus.

“This is typically an annual event,” noted Wagner, “as West Nile virus is endemic in our area.

“Residents are being warned to continue to use mosquito repellents and long-length clothing when outside. Mosquito activity will continue to occur until the daily average temperature drops below 60 degrees Fahrenheit.”