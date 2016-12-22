WESTBOUND U.S. 30: Sluggish traffic through early morning at CR 600 E following overnight truck crash

U.S. 30 Westbound at CR 600 E was closed for two hours during the night and limited to one-lane through the early morning hours due to a semi-truck crash with a passenger vehicle that caused considerable damage but only minor injuries. The wreck happened about 2:45 a.m.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area until mid-morning Thursday.

The highway was expected to be re-opened for both westbound lanes by 9 a.m.