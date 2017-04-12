WHITLEY COUNTY CHRISTIANS: Community Good Friday service at Saturn Christian Church
The springtime period of renewal also ushers in Holy Week for Christians, who will be observing Good Friday and Easter this coming weekend.
There will be a Whitley County Community Good Friday service at 1:30 p.m. at Saturn Christian Church, 6731 E. 800 S, southeast of Columbia City (4.5 miles east of Laud and 1.25 miles west of the Allen-Whitley Countyline Road.) All are invited.
The beautiful scenes blooming throughout our area exemplify a lyric by songwriter/singer Loreena McKennitt:
“It is a sprout well budded out,
The work of Our Lord’s hand.”
