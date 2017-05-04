WHITLEY COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT: "Remember . . . Turn Around, Don't Drown!"

FROM THE WHITLEY COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT:

Whitley County – along with most of the State of Indiana – is under a Flood Watch until Friday evening.

Watch for rising water levels, especially along creeks, rivers, lakes and ponds. Also be aware of standing water in roadways.

Many times the water looks shallow enough to drive through, but is much deeper.

With the ground as saturated as it is, the possibility of flooding exists in uncommon areas, so stay alert.

Remember, Turn Around, Don't Drown.