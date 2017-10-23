WHITLEY COUNTY'S DALE PENCE: Army veteran featured in new book

Indiana author Kayleen Reusser has announced that a second book in her World War II legacies series has been released to the public.

“They Did It for Honor: Stories of American WWII Veterans” is a compilation of stories from 34 World War II veterans representing all branches of the military.

In addition to war vignettes written by Reusser based on hundreds of interviews, the book includes photographs taken by the veterans during World War II, providing a historical account through the eyes of those who served.

A book signing party has been planned for Saturday, Nov. 4, at the downtown branch of the Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza, Fort Wayne, to tie in with the Veteran’s Day holiday.

The party, scheduled for 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., will allow the featured military members who attend to interact with fellow veterans as well as meet the public, who is encouraged to attend and thank the veterans for their service.

One of the men featured is Whitley County’s Dale Pence, a retired educator. Reusser interviewed Pence in his home in 2015.

