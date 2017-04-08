WHITLEY COUNTY'S GOLF MASTER: Crooked Lake’s Bill Schumaker continues to be a winner on the links

He’s never donned a green jacket on Sunday at Augusta, but the golfing career of Whitley County’s Bill Schumaker continues to be a masterful blend of excellence and humble professionalism.

The long-time PGA professional and owner of Crooked Lake Golf Course until just last year, Schumaker continues to rack up winning achievements.

In early January he won his second consecutive PGA Winter Championship Senior Stroke Play title at the PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Schumaker recorded scores of 70-68-67 to secure the 2017 title over a field of the best PGA pros 65 years and older. It was his second straight Winter Championship victory, after winning his first in 2016. He finished second in 2015.

