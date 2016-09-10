WHO WON? Big scores in Friday night football games
Saturday, September 10, 2016
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
CCHS 42, Huntington North 12
Whitko 57, Rochester 14
Eastside 28, Churubusco 6
