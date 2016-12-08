WILDCAT WALTERS: Isaac Walters leads Wihitko at Maconaquah Invite

Whitko’s wrestling team traveled to Saturday’s Maconaquah Invitational and posted individual successes despite going 0-5 in team competition after giving up forfeits in seven of 14 weight classes for each match.

The Wildcats were led by sophomore Isaac Walters, who went 5-0 to take first-place at 182 pounds.

“I am especially proud of Isaac Walters who went 5-0 on the day and Logan Busz who was 4-1,” said Whitko Head Wrestling Coach Wes Graves.

The win raises Walters’ record to 10-1 on the season.

