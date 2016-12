WINTER WEATHER: Snow and ice Friday and Saturday, then -16 Sunday night

Winter weather hits Whitley County Friday afternoon with snow and ice, then temperatures will plummet Sunday night to -16 before a more moderating weather trend next week.

From the National Weather Service at North Webester:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EST FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY...

HAZARDOUS WEATHER...

* SNOW WILL DEVELOP BY LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE INTO

TONIGHT AND THEN MIX WITH OR CHANGE TO SLEET AND FREEZING

RAIN.

* 1 TO 2 INCHES OF SNOW ALONG WITH MINOR ICE ACCUMULATIONS LESS

THAN ONE TENTH OF AN INCH ARE POSSIBLE.

IMPACTS...

* ROADS WILL BECOME SLICK AND HAZARDOUS...ESPECIALLY TONIGHT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW...SLEET...OR

FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR

SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES...AND USE CAUTION WHILE

DRIVING.