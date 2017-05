YOUNG FIREFIGHTERS: Columbia Twp. Fire Department donates to CCHS Fire Academy class

At a recent benefit breakfast by the Columbia Township Fire Department, $1,850 was raised and presented to the students of the first class of the Columbia City High School Fire Academy. T

here for the presentation were (back row from left) Tre Wissler, Tanner Moore, Dylan McClure and Collin Nelson. Front row from left is Columbia Township Fire Chief Michael Schrader, Tracie Jeanette Miller, Megan Sanders and Assistant Fire Chief Shane Caudill.