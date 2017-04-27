YOUNG & TALENTED: Rebecca Driver traveling to Disney for top cheer event

Rebecca Driver, daughter of Greg & Angela Driver, of rural Columbia City, will be traveling to Florida Thursday to compete at The United States All Star Federation (USAF) 2017 Cheerleading World’s Championship at Walt Disney World Resorts this weekend.

Twelve-year-old Rebecca is the youngest cheerleader qualifying for a World’s team this year.

A seventh grader at Indian Springs Middle School, she cheers for football and basketball squads under the direction of Cheer Coach Michele Slavich.