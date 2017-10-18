YUMMY! 4-H Royalty sells Autumn Harvest baked goods
Wednesday, October 18, 2017
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Representatives from the Miss Whitley County program shared cheerful smiles and hellos with crowds during the Autumn Harvest Festival on Saturday at the 4-H Fairgrounds. The group was there selling a variety of favorite fall baked goods.
Pictured (from left) are 4-H Teen Miss Elizabeth Johnson, Miss Whitley County Jenna Pittenger, 4th Runner-Up Taylor Duncan, 3rd Runner-Up Mackenzie Sheets and Little Miss Harper Ziliak.
