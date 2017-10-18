YUMMY! 4-H Royalty sells Autumn Harvest baked goods

Representatives from the Miss Whitley County program shared cheerful smiles and hellos with crowds during the Autumn Harvest Festival on Saturday at the 4-H Fairgrounds. The group was there selling a variety of favorite fall baked goods.

Pictured (from left) are 4-H Teen Miss Elizabeth Johnson, Miss Whitley County Jenna Pittenger, 4th Runner-Up Taylor Duncan, 3rd Runner-Up Mackenzie Sheets and Little Miss Harper Ziliak.