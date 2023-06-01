CHURUBUSCO — Monday, May 22 saw Churubusco honoring its graduating seniors with a scholarship award ceremony.
The presentation took place in the high school auditorium with friends and family there to cheer their graduating senior on.
“We gather to recognize the exceptional talent and remarkable achievements of our graduating class,” said Superintendent Dr. Paul Voigt to each of the seniors in attendance. “It’s a testament to the unwavering commitment to the pursuit of excellence that has defined your high school career.”
Awards given each year are often in memory of loved ones passed or through various businesses and local organizations.
The first award of the evening was presented to the Class of 2023 Valedictorian and Salutatorian Catherine Elliott and Vicky Li.
Other awards presented were:
- Megan Christine Young Memorial Scholarship: Molly Abel
- Andrew C. Spencer Memorial Scholarship: Thomas Geise
- Churubusco School Board Scholarship: Zoie Tonkel
- HANDS Scholarship: Molly Abel
- David Salomon Scholarship: Alexandria Crouse
- Ben Konger Memorial Scholarship: Reagan Baker
- Rotary Scholarship: Mykah McCray, Miriam Kline, Cullen Blake, Adrianna Winget, Emily Stanford
- Churubusco Lions Scholarship: Eva Refeld, Thomas Geise, Alexis Beck
- Gabrielle “Gabby” Jones Memorial Scholarship: Adrianna Winget
- Teegan Brumbaugh Memorial Scholarship: Riley Buroff
- Churubusco Charity Car & Truck Scholarship: Emma Hazelwood, Hannah Hess, Eva Refeld
- Paul Schmidt Memorial Busco Football Scholarship: Riley Buroff and Cullen Blake
- Gaylord Jackson Top Five Scholarship: Vicky Li, Catherine Elliott, Anne Skinner, Hattie Brisco, Adrianna Winget
- Turtletown Players Scholarship: Jasmine Drudge
- Fine Arts Thespian Scholarship: Drew Foote
- Andrea Norman Henry & John Anthony Norman Scholarship: Drew Foote
- John Philip Sousa Award: Miriam Kline
- Young Family Scholarship: Eva Refeld
- Charles White Nursing Scholarship: Adrianna Winget and Kaden Manth
- Daniel D. and Martha J. Rock Memorial Scholarship: Vicky Li
- Margaret “Margo” Kaler Langohr Art Scholarship: Kaylynn Boggess
- Manufacturing Your Future Don Wood Foundation: Eve Refeld
- Robert and Grace Karst R.N. Scholarship: Adrianna Winget
- Churubusco Masonic Lodge Clifford Diehl Scholarship: Madison Hosted
- B.V. and Flossie Widney Memorial Scholarship: Anne Skinner
- Senator Harold “Potch” Wheeler Memorial Scholarship: Lillian Dafforn
- Ashley Morgan Storm Memorial Scholarship: Malliyah Sievers
- SRC Scholarship: Vicky Li, Eva Refeld, Molly Abel
- John & Joan Robinson Scholarship: Eva Refeld
- Tony & Gertrude Kichler Scholarship: Kena Hamman
- 2023 Top Honors Scholarship: Eva Refeld, Miriam Kline, Hailey Holbrook
- Student Council Scholarship: Molly Abel, Catherine Elliott, Kena Hamman
- Mediacom Scholarship: Kaden Manth
- Steel Dynamics, Inc. Scholarship: Reagan Baker and Riley Buroff
- Nobly County Pork Producers: Miriam Kline
- Questa Scholarship: Hattie Brisco, Miriam Kline, Kaden Manth, Adrianna WInget
- Olive B. Cole Scholarship: Molly Abel, Kena Hamman, Miriam Kline
- Terry L. Frazier Scholarship: Kena Hamman
- Hagan Scholarship: Vicky Li and Adrianna Winget
- Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans: Vicky Li
During the evening several teachers also presented awards to the top students in different subject areas. APEX awards went to Molly Abel, Kena Hamman, Mykah McCray, Vicky Li and Bentley Kilgore.
Fine Arts awards were presented to Vicky Li, Kaylynn Boggess and Amara Davis. A presentation of Science awards went to Alexandria Crouse, Kaden Manth, Adrianna Winget and Emily Stanford. Social Studies awards went to Catherine Elliott, Anne Skinner and Jasmine Drudge. Career and Technical Education awards were presented to Saige Doan, Hailey Holbrook, Catherine Elliott, Thomas Geise, Eva Refeld, Megan Buesching, Mykah McCray, Molly Abel, Elizabeth Hogeston, Malliyah Sievers, Brynn Rollins and Blake Resler. Strength and Agility awards went to Issac Rinker, Kena Hamman, Cameron Rinker and Cullen Blake. Lastly, English awards were presented to Makenzie Sklenar, Alexandria Crouse, Cullen Blake, Cameron Pulley, Keegan Konkle, Vicky Li, Hattie Brisco, Anne Skinner, Miriam Kline, Elizabeth Hogeston and Catherine Elliott.
