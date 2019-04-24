‘Bach in Barn’ returns to Joseph Decuis Farm May 1-3

April 5, 2019: The Fort Wayne Philharmonic will return to Joseph Decuis Farm for its 3rd annual Bach in the Barn series of performances taking place over three evenings: Wednesday, May 1, Thursday, May 2, and Friday, May 3, 2019. The series is made possible with the generous support of the Robert J. Parrish, Harriet A. Parrish, and David T. Parrish Foundation.

Each of the three evenings features a different program of unforgettable music by J. S. Bach and his contemporaries, performed by invited guest soloists and members of the Philharmonic, and conducted by associate conductor Caleb Young. Principal flute Luke Fitzpatrick and soprano Josefien Stoppelenburg will be featured soloists.

Bach in the Barn is designed to be an intimate listening experience in a picturesque country setting. Audiences will be seated at beautifully appointed tables set to candlelight, with wine and desserts included in the ticket price.

Said managing director, James w. Palermo: “I urge everyone to attend Bach in the Barn. It provides a wonderful opportunity to sit up, close and personal, and deeply engage with the artistry of our virtuoso musicians.”

Once called "a farm dressed in a tuxedo," Joseph Decuis Farm offers a spectacular setting for these special events. The Farm has become the sought-after venue for a diverse array of memorable gatherings, from weddings, receptions, rehearsals, corporate events, charitable fundraisers, family parties, and small intimate concerts.

Principal flute Luke Fitzpatrick has been lauded by the South Florida Classical Review for his "vivacious and buoyant" playing.

He is the co-founder of the Bonita Boyd International Masterclass program and is now in his second summer as director. While living in Los Angeles, Fitzpatrick collaborated with artists such as Grammy-nominated pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet and the Ebene Quartet.

Dutch soprano Josefien Stoppelenburg, called “an astonishing singer’” by the Chicago Tribune, has performed as a soloist in the United States, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Arab Emirates, and has performed several times for the Dutch Royal Family. She has appeared with the Baroque Music Festival in Corona del Mar, CA, Music of the Baroque, Boulder Bach Festival, the Arizona Bach Festivals and the Bach Week Evanston. Her performance on Live from WFMT was selected as one of the best 10 performances of 2016.

Caleb Young was appointed Associate Conductor of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic in the fall of 2018. He serves as cover conductor to all Masterworks and other selected programs and conducts various concerts throughout the season including pops, education, family, ballet, film and other specials.

Young is dedicated to attracting younger audiences to the Philharmonic, pioneering the “Music + Mixology” series.

Joseph Decuis Farm is located at 6755 East 900 South, Columbia City, Indiana 46725, approximately five miles west of I-69 via West Jefferson Blvd. and Liberty Mills Rd.

Tickets are $75 each for a single concert, or $150 for all three evenings, and are available exclusively from the Philharmonic’s Box Office, 260. 481.0777 or online at fwphil.org.