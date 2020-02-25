’Busco Art Students Earn High Awards

There’s some great things happening at Churubusco Jr./Sr. High School, where most recently several art students received high honors for their work.

In total students earned 16 awards for the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.

These students were recognized at a special awards ceremony on Feb. 16 at the Saint Francis Performing Arts Center.

The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards has recognized significant achievements and talent in the country’s youth, and is the largest and longest running program of its kind, starting in 1923. There were 3,74- submissions from 44 counties this year, with 1,135 works earning awards and 279 gold key awards handed out. Those that received gold keys will proceed to the national program.

