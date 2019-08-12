’Busco Lady Eagles golf takes second at South Adams Invite

GENEVA — The Churubusco Lady Eagles golf team brought home a second place overall finish last Wednesday at the South Adams Girls Golf Invitational.

The Lady Eagles had two golfers finish in the top ten as individuals. Molly Geiger finished in sixth place overall, shooting a 91 on the 71 par 18 holes at Limberlost Golf Course. Kenzi Tonkel finished in tenth place with a score of 95 at the end of 18 holes.