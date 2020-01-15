’Busco Pilot Helping Young People Discover Flight

An area pilot has now given more than 700 young people a free demonstration airplane ride as part of the EAA “Young Eagles” program, which is introducing a new generation to the world of flight.

Among the more than 50,000 volunteers around the world who have donated their time and aircraft to the effort is Drew Hoffman of Churubusco, Indiana.

All pilots in the Young Eagles program explain the safe operation of airplanes and principles of flight before the short trips. Participating young people become official Young Eagles with the flight.

The names of the pilots and the participants are also included in the “World’s Largest Logbook,” which is on permanent display in the EAA Aviation Museum in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and online through the Young Eagles web site.

