10 Things to Know For March 2

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. NEW VIRUS SPEEDILY SPREADS TO MORE COUNTRIES Virus cases in South Korea surged and millions of children in Japan stayed home from school Monday as officials struggled to contain the epidemic in more than 60 countries.

2. NEW VIRUS CLAIMS SECOND STATESIDE VICTIM Health officials in Washington state say that a second person had died from the coronavirus — a man in his 70s from a nursing facility near Seattle where dozens of people were sick and had been tested for the virus.

3. FORMER VP MAKES HIS CASE AHEAD OF BIG VOTE An emboldened Joe Biden is trying to cast himself as the clear moderate alternative to progressive Bernie Sanders as the Democrats’ shrinking presidential field raced toward Super Tuesday.

4. MORE ARE FLEEING WAR AND POVERTY The Greek army and police are trying to turn back foreigners trickling through Greece’s northern border with Turkey after Ankara opened its own borders for migrants and refugees to leave and head to Europe.

5. THIRD TIME MAY BE THE CHARM Israelis are voting in the country’s third election in less than a year to decide whether longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, facing retired military chief Benny Gantz, stays in power despite his upcoming criminal trial on corruption charges.

6. ABORTION DISPUTE REACHES TOP JUDGES A Supreme Court is set for arguments Wednesday in a case seen threatening Louisiana clinics and, more fundamentally, turn into a retreat from protecting the right to abortion that the high court first announced in 1973.

7. TRAILBLAZING CANDIDATE STEPS ASIDE Pete Buttigieg has suspended his White House bid but his unlikely path over the last 30 days exceeded virtually everyone’s expectations of his presidential ambitions, except perhaps his own.

8. PHILIPPINES STANDOFF A recently dismissed security guard opened fire in a shopping mall in an upscale Manila neighborhood, taking dozens of people hostage. A police negotiator was trying to talk to the gunman at a mall office.

9. MONA LISA BEHIND LOCKED DOORS The Louvre Museum was closed again Monday with staff worried about the spread of the new virus in the world’s most-visited museum. Most of the Louvre’s 9.6 million visitors last year came from other countries.

10. MARKETS BREATHING EASIER AMID VIRUS CRISIS Shares in Europe and Asia have bounced back from last week’s retreat, as data showed progress in restoring factory output in China after weeks of disruptions from the viral outbreak.