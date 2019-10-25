10 Things to Know For Oct. 25

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. DOJ REVIEW OF RUSSIA PROBE NOW A CRIMINAL INQUIRY

The move is likely to raise concerns that Trump and his allies may be using the powers of the government to go after their opponents.

2. WIND-WHIPPED BLAZES BREAK OUT IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

Winds that pushed fires into Los Angeles area neighborhoods, prompting orders for as many as 50,000 people to evacuate, could lead to power shutoffs to hundreds of thousands more.

3. WHERE TRUMP IS SHIFTING HIS FOCUS IN SYRIA

Even as the president heralds his push to pull nearly all U.S. troops out of what he derided as "blood-stained sands," he's repeatedly referred to the country's oil fields in Deir el-Zour as prized land that he's intent on protecting.

4. CHINA URGES JOINT FIGHT ON HUMAN SMUGGLING

Beijing makes the call after the discovery in Britain of 39 dead people believed to be Chinese who stowed away in a shipping container.

5. ACLU: TALLY OF CHILDREN SPLIT AT BORDER RISES

U.S. immigration authorities separated more than 1,500 children from their parents at the Mexico border early in the Trump administration, bringing the total number of separations to more than 5,400.

6. INVESTIGATORS ISSUE LION AIR CRASH REPORT

Indonesian authorities found that the flight that killed 189 people a year ago was doomed by a combination of aircraft design flaws, inadequate training and maintenance problems.

7. HOW WHITE HOUSE HOPEFULS ARE LURING DONORS

Democratic presidential candidates are offering free trips, raffles and tickets as they work to stay afloat in the crowded field.

8. WHAT DRUG IS LEADING OVERDOSE DEATHS

Fentanyl is driving drug overdose deaths in the U.S. overall, but in nearly half of the country, it's a different story: Meth is the bigger killer.

9. FACEBOOK INTRODUCES 'NEWS TAB'

A new section in the mobile app will display headlines from the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, BuzzFeed News and Business Insider, among others.

10. AMERICA'S PASTIME UNIFIES WASHINGTON

The Nationals' surprising run to the World Series has brought a city normally defined by its divisions together.