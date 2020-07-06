14 to compete for Miss Whitley County 2020 title

The Little Miss and Miss Whitley County programs will take place Monday, July 6, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the Whitley County 4-H Center. Due to COVID-19 though, spectators will only be allowed entrance if they are carrying a ticket. For those interested in viewing the program, the event will be livestreamed via the Miss Whitley County Scholarship Program Facebook page.

This year there are 31 contestants in the Little Miss program, which will start the evening's events. Ages range from 4-6 (Little Miss), 7-9 (Junior Miss), 10-13 (Pre-Teen Miss) and 14-17 (Teen Miss).

This year there are 14 young women competing for the 2020 Miss Whitley County title. They include:

- Rozlyn Bishop

- Sophia Gebhart

- Melanie Gebhart

- Jaclyn Burns

- Raylynn Johnson

- Amanda Heck

- Hailey Hinen

- Elizabeth Johnson

- Cali Christman

- Lindsey Hoskins

- Sarah Pepple

- Alexandria Platt

- Bailee Yount

- Hailie Green