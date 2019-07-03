2019 CC fireworks are July 3

The Fourth of July is a time to celebrate America and its independence. It’s a time where families come together, enjoy plenty of summer activities, barbecue and more. For many families, celebration also means viewing or purchasing fireworks.

Locally, Columbia City will be having its fireworks display on July 3 in Morsches Park. Leading up to the fireworks that night, will be plenty of family activities.

Starting at 5 p.m. there will be food vendors, bounce houses and music provided by the Marlinaires.