2019 marks 100 years for Columbia City Rotary

It all began on May 19, 1919. That was the day several community members came together and decided to establish the Columbia City Rotary Club. A lot has changed since that day, but the organization continues to grow and support the community.

Throughout the year the Rotary Club has planned a variety of events to commemorate 100 years. A banquet to mark the occasion took place Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Eagle Glen Event Center.

“One hundred years for any organization is an accomplishment, but for Rotary it is even more special because of what you do for this community,” Club President Austin Fergusson told the Rotary members gathered.

“Columbia City has benefited from the many activities Rotary does,” said Mayor Ryan Daniel. He delivered a proclamation that day marking May 11, 2019 as Rotary Club of Columbia City Day.

