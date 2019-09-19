2019 Trick or treating to take place October 26

The hours for the Columbia City Trick or Treating will take place this year (2019) on Saturday, October 26 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Other activities this Halloween include the annual Halloween Mother and Son Dance, which will take place Friday, October 25 at the 4-H Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Cost is $15 per person and tickets can be purchased at the Morsches Park Office starting September 24.

Also on October 26 will be the annual Churubusco Halloween Fest, an all day event. Activities include:

12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The Chamber Trick or Treat in downtown Churubusco (There will be hayrides, a pumpkin decorating contest, chili and hot dogs and more)

2:30 p.m. Costume Contest at the Ranney's Body Shop Parking Lot (open to ages 0-adult)

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Town-wide trick or treat