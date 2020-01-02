2019: A Year in Review

It was a year of tragedy, healing, growth and celebration... It was a busy year in 2019 for Whitley County.

Some of the highlights from this year included:

- In January, among the busy construction schedule on the new Columbia City High School, to be built along Ind. 9, Whitley County Consolidated Schools also opened the doors to a new bus maintenance facility on Main Street.

- In January Smith-Green Community Schools approved naming the high school auditorium in honor of longtime teacher and director Harold Norman. In May Churubusco High School alumni returned to Churubusco to bring a blast from the past performance, singing, dancing and acting famous moments and shows during Norman’s tenure.

